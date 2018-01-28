"Ultimately, the Strava map demonstrates the need for user awareness of the nature of the information that a device reveals to the outside world. While a single user might use the app for one particular activity, massive volumes of this information paint a revealing picture of a group’s activities. As the government and military work to evaluate and contend with potential security flaws, it’ll be up to the people using the app to be mindful of how they’re using their devices."Strava’s fitness tracker heat map reveals the location of military bases - The Verge
Sunday, January 28, 2018
Strava’s fitness tracker heat map reveals the location of military bases - The Verge
Also see the Strava Global Heatmap and U.S. soldiers are revealing sensitive and dangerous information by jogging (Washington Post)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 5:55 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)