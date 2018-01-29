"U.S. regulators and the wireless industry are pushing back against a plan under discussion by the Trump administration to build a secure 5G network — possibly with government control — amid concerns about China and cybersecurity.Trump team considers creating a nationalized 5G network — and gets pushback from several directions
The Republican head of the Federal Communications Commission also issued a statement in opposition to any government control, suggesting that the wireless industry is best positioned "to drive innovation and investment."
"I oppose any proposal for the federal government to build and operate a nationwide 5G network," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who was appointed by President Trump. "Any federal effort to construct a nationalized 5G network would be a costly and counterproductive distraction from the policies we need to help the United States win the 5G future.""
Monday, January 29, 2018
Trump team considers creating a nationalized 5G network — and gets pushback from several directions (LA Times)
It's not easy to make Ajit Pai look relatively sensible these days...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 2:59 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)