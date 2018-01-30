"The social networking giant said Tuesday that it will not display ads for financial products that “are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices,” specifically virtual currencies and “initial coin offerings,” a fundraising tactic that new cryptocurrencies use to attract fresh investors.Facebook is banning ads for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies - The Washington Post
“We want people to continue to discover and learn about new products and services through Facebook ads without fear of scams or deception,” wrote Rob Leathern, a product management director at Facebook, in a blog post."
In other *coin news, Kodak’s cryptocurrency announcement sent its stock soaring. Now a KodakCoin co-creator says it was a ‘terrible distraction.’ (Washington Post)
