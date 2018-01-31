"“The average knowledge worker works out of their email inbox, just continuously scanning it for what they should do next,” said Moskovitz. “Just being able to come in every day and focus on my task list, in priority order, helps a ton with being able to focus on what’s important.”Al Gore Buys Into Facebook Co-Founder’s Vision for a Better Workplace - Bloomberg
Now a new group of investors is also betting that Asana can be part of the solution. The startup plans to announce Tuesday it has raised $75 million in venture funding, in a round led by Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management. Other investors include 8VC, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Y Combinator President Sam Altman and Moskovitz himself."
Also see Raising $75M and partnering with Generation Investment Management to help your team work with clarity and purpose (Asana blog)
