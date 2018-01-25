"The change in leadership highlights the rapid advancement of AI at Facebook — and how far it still needs to go.Shake-up at Facebook highlights tension in race for AI - The Washington Post
“They are a significant player in AI today, where they totally weren’t five years ago,” said Pedro Domingos, a University of Washington professor, AI researcher and author of “The Master Algorithm.” “Having said that, they are still a minion in the terms of Google or Microsoft.”
He said Facebook’s team of roughly 100 AI researchers was a small fraction of the team at Google or Microsoft and far more limited in its scope. “This is the Red Queen hypothesis,” he said, referring to a concept in evolution. “It’s not how fast you’re running but, in a relative sense, how fast you’re running compared to everyone else.”"
Thursday, January 25, 2018
