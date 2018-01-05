Mark Zuckerberg's 2018 personal challenge

Mistakes were made... Also see Mark Zuckerberg’s personal challenge this year is to fix Facebook (Recode) and Mark Zuckerberg pledges ‘to do the job he already has,’ basically (Washington Post)
"My personal challenge for 2018 is to focus on fixing these important issues. We won't prevent all mistakes or abuse, but we currently make too many errors enforcing our policies and preventing misuse of our tools. If we're successful this year then we'll end 2018 on a much better trajectory.Mark Zuckerberg
This may not seem like a personal challenge on its face, but I think I'll learn more by focusing intensely on these issues than I would by doing something completely separate. These issues touch on questions of history, civics, political philosophy, media, government, and of course technology. I'm looking forward to bringing groups of experts together to discuss and help work through these topics."