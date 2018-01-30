"Dell Technologies could emerge as a public company through a reverse-merger with VMware, the $60 billion cloud computing company it already controls, according to people familiar with the matter.VMware could buy Dell
The reverse merger, whereby VMware would actually buy the larger Dell, would then allow Dell to be traded publicly without going through a formal listing. It would also likely be the biggest deal in tech industry history, giving investors who backed Dell's move to go private in 2013 a way to monetize their deal, while helping Dell pay down some of its approximately $50 billion debt."
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
VMware could buy Dell (CNBC)
Also see VMware Plunges on Report It May Acquire Dell in Reverse Merger (Bloomberg)
