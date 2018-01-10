"Bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrencies in general can be expected to be even more significant this year after surging in prominence, value and importance over the past year.Timeline 2018: tracking bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrencies – Wikitribune
Proponents see blockchain as the future of security. They see bitcoin and its like as a revolution in stores of value. Others see a bubble in the making. Either way, we’re determined to track the subject – several of our most popular stories last year were about cryptocurrencies. Help us build this timeline of the major or just intriguing developments in bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrencies."
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Check the full article for an ongoing *coin reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:07 AM
