"Google’s new Assistant strategy is said to emulate one of Apple’s key advantages: A recognizable suite of consumer products. While Amazon is eager to market its Echo devices, people who spoke to the company said at CES that its primary objective for Alexa is to drive more sales and traffic back into its Prime subscription service and e-commerce mothership.Google’s Assistant, Chasing Alexa, Is Said to Plan Revamped Consumer Push - Bloomberg
That tactic was evident in Amazon’s logic for offering Alexa on products that compete with the Echo speakers, like speakers from Sonos. “A lot of our partners sell on Amazon," said Rabuchin, the Alexa vice president. "We’re happy if someone picks a Sonos one over one of our devices. They still sign in as an Amazon customer.”"
Thursday, January 11, 2018
