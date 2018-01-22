"Google’s search engine and its news-aggregation service have been criticized for showing misleading answers and distributing false stories online. Meanwhile, YouTube is facing one of the worst crises in its roughly 18-year existence after advertisers found their marketing messages running alongside extremist and offensive videos. YouTube has also been swept up in investigations into whether Russia used social media to influence the 2016 presidential election.Google Executives Pledge to Scour More Content Ahead of Midterm Elections - Bloomberg
"All of us are obviously very upset that somebody could have influenced the election," Pichai said. However, he warned that it’s difficult for such a large company to decide what is true or false. "Drawing the line is becoming increasingly hard," he said. "We’re a global company. We operate in many countries. People disagree.""
Also from the source MSNBC/Recode interview (which will air on MSNBC Friday 1/26 at 10:00 PM ET): Google CEO Sundar Pichai compares impact of AI to electricity and fire (The Verge)
