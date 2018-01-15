"One in six US adults (or around 39 million people) now own a voice-activated smart speaker, according to research from NPR and Edison Research. The Smart Audio Report claims that uptake of these devices over the last three years is “outpacing the adoption rates of smartphones and tablets.” Users spent time using speakers to find restaurants and businesses, playing games, setting timers and alarms, controlling smart home devices, sending messages, ordering food, and listening to music and books. Over half of respondents keep their smart speaker in the living room, followed by the kitchen (21 percent), and master bedroom (19 percent).39 million Americans reportedly own a voice-activated smart speaker - The Verge
The survey of just under 2,000 individuals found that the time people spend using their smart speaker replaces time spent with other devices including the radio, smart phone, TV, tablet, computer, and publications like magazines. Over half of respondents also said they use smart speakers even more after the first month of owning one. Around 66 percent of users said they use their speaker to entertain friends and family, mostly to play music but also to ask general questions and check the weather."
Monday, January 15, 2018
39 million Americans reportedly own a voice-activated smart speaker - The Verge
On a related note, see Where’s Cortana? Microsoft is playing the long game as Amazon and Google dominate CES (GeekWire)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:18 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)