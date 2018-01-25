"Apple Inc. is ready to take on Amazon.com Inc. in the digital book market again, years after regulators forced the iPhone maker to back down from an earlier effort to challenge the e-commerce giant’s lead.Apple Readies Revamped E-Books Push Against Amazon - Bloomberg
Apple is working on a redesigned version of its iBooks e-book reading application for iPhones and iPads and has hired an executive from Amazon to help.
The new app, due to be released in coming months, will include a simpler interface that better highlights books currently being read and a redesigned digital book store that looks more like the new App Store launched last year, according to people familiar with its development. The revamped app in testing includes a new section called Reading Now and a dedicated tab for audio books, the people said."
Thursday, January 25, 2018
Add OverDrive integration, make it easy to harvest annotations, and get into sustained ebook price competition with Amazon, and I'm in...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:50 AM
