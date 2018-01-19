Google announces patent agreement with Tencent amid China push (Reuters)

"Google has previously said that agreements such as these reduce the potential of litigation over patent infringement.Google announces patent agreement with Tencent amid China push
The agreement with the Chinese social media and gaming firm Tencent covers a broad range of products and paves the way for collaboration on technology in the future, Google said on Friday, without disclosing any financial terms of the deal.
Tencent oversees China’s top social media and payments app, WeChat, which has close to a billion users. It also oversees one of the country’s most popular app stores and hosts the country’s biggest gaming and livestream platforms."
