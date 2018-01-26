Article summary: "The technology will be better than fire; lead to World War III"
"AI is going to be more important than humanity’s mastery of fire or electricity, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said. Alibaba founder Jack Ma warned that AI and robots are going to "kill a lot of jobs" and could start a third world war. "Each technology revolution has made the world unbalanced," Ma said.
Kai-Fu Lee, the former China head at Google, talked up a different sort of existential AI threat: the fear of missing out. Executives shouldn’t let human-resources departments tell them they can’t afford the high salaries AI experts command. "You’ve got to break the scale for at least one person" with the right know-how, he told them.Artificial Intelligence Nears the Summit of Hype in Davos - Bloomberg
IBM’s Ginni Rometty invoked Karl Marx, telling her fellow corporate leaders that they had an obligation to "prepare the workers of world for this revolution.""