Local news to get a boost on Facebook, says Mark Zuckerberg - The Washington Post

Zuckerberg said the decision was based on greater demand from users for more local news. He also cited his experience traveling across the country last year, when, he said, many people told him that, "if we could turn down the temperature on the more divisive issues and instead focus on concrete local issues, then we'd all make more progress together."
The change comes as Facebook grapples with the aftermath of the Russian disinformation campaign during and after the 2016 presidential election. The company said it is trying to improve the quality of news that readers see on Facebook and to offer users more posts from people they know."
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Coincidentally, Google experiments in local news with an app called Bulletin (TechCrunch)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:44 AM
