Waymo might argue GM won't be first, but it's still a major mobility milestone; see GM Will Launch Robocars Without Steering Wheels Next Year (Wired) for more details; tangentially, see This car tech makes you a better driver by reading your mind. We gave it a test drive (Washington Post)
"When GM starts testing its autonomous electric sedan in San Francisco ride-sharing fleets, it’ll likely be the first production-ready car on the roads without the tools to let a human assume control. The announcement Friday is the first sign from a major carmaker that engineers have enough confidence in self-driving cars to let them truly go it alone.GM Drops the Steering Wheel and Gives the Robot Driver Control - Bloomberg
“What’s really special about this is if you look back 20 years from now, it’s the first car without a steering wheel and pedals,” said Kyle Vogt, chief executive officer of Cruise Automation, the San Francisco-based unit developing the software for GM’s self-driving cars."