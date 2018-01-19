"But what’s most telling about today’s announcement is that Facebook remains insistent on arguing that it’s not really in a position to make judgements about the stuff it shows its two billion users — someone else needs to do it.Facebook is going to start ranking news sources — once its users tell it how to rank news sources - Recode
“The hard question we’ve struggled with is how to decide what news sources are broadly trusted in a world with so much division,” Zuckerberg writes in a blog post today.
But to be clear, it’s not because the people who work at Facebook, who build their own internet-beaming drones, aren’t smart enough to figure out the difference between the New York Times and the Denver Guardian, which doesn’t actually exist. It’s that they don’t want to do it, Zuckerberg says. ”We could try to make that decision ourselves, but that’s not something we’re comfortable with.”"
Friday, January 19, 2018
Facebook is going to start ranking news sources — once its users tell it how to rank news sources - Recode
See News Feed FYI: Helping Ensure News on Facebook Is From Trusted Sources (Facebook newsroom; pretty sure it's a "trusted source...") for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 5:27 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)