The Shallowness of Google Translate - The Atlantic

"From my point of view, there is no fundamental reason that machines could not, in principle, someday think, be creative, funny, nostalgic, excited, frightened, ecstatic, resigned, hopeful, and, as a corollary, able to translate admirably between languages. There's no fundamental reason that machines might not someday succeed smashingly in translating jokes, puns, screenplays, novels, poems, and, of course, essays like this one. But all that will come about only when machines are as filled with ideas, emotions, and experiences as human beings are. And that's not around the corner. Indeed, I believe it is still extremely far away. At least that is what this lifelong admirer of the human mind's profundity fervently hopes.
When, one day, a translation engine crafts an artistic novel in verse in English, using precise rhyming iambic tetrameter rich in wit, pathos, and sonic verve, then I’ll know it’s time for me to tip my hat and bow out."
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Final paragraphs from an extensive Google Translate reality check by Douglas Hofstadter
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:41 AM
