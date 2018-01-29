Check the full post for a review of Steven Pinker's latest book; also see The Mind Meld of Bill Gates and Steven Pinker (NYT)
"For years, I’ve been saying Steven Pinker’s The Better Angels of Our Nature was the best book I’d read in a decade. If I could recommend just one book for anyone to pick up, that was it. Pinker uses meticulous research to argue that we are living in the most peaceful time in human history. I’d never seen such a clear explanation of progress.My new favorite book of all time | Bill Gates
I’m going to stop talking up Better Angels so much, because Pinker has managed to top himself. His new book, Enlightenment Now, is even better."