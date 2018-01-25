"Blockchain is booming in both scope and hype. The technology, known as a distributed ledger, powers bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, and is quickly expanding into diverse industries, from entertainment to NGOs. Success breeds competition, however, and a company called IOTA is just one of several that claims to have created the “next-generation blockchain.”Bitcoin has problems, this company thinks it can solve them – WikiTribune
Berlin-based IOTA was founded in 2015 to provide secure payments and communications between machines on the Internet of Things (IoT).
IOTA doesn’t run on blockchain at all but a new ledger called the “tangle,” which is growing fast in popularity. While blockchain runs on a single chain of “blocks,” the tangle operates across multiple structures, designed to overcome many of blockchain’s challenges, such as scalability. At this stage, whether it’s the better distributed ledger is hard to determine."
Thursday, January 25, 2018
Bitcoin has problems, this company thinks it can solve them – WikiTribune
Tangled web-weaving, IOTA edition
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:33 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)