"HomePod is one of the most interesting new Apple products in years, insofar as I really don’t know how it’s going to sell. If most people see it as a direct competitor to Amazon Echos and Google Home dinguses, HomePod might be in trouble, because it’s a lot more expensive and has fewer features. But Apple has been positioning it as, first and foremost, a high-quality music player. The Siri-as-personal-assistant/smart-home-controller is secondary to audio quality. If there’s a market for that, HomePod could clean up. $350 is a low price in the audio world."Daring Fireball: 'Nobody Is Going to Buy It'
Thursday, January 25, 2018
Daring Fireball: 'Nobody Is Going to Buy It' [Apple HomePod]
Also see 5 ways HomePod will beat Amazon Echo and Google Home (and 5 ways it won't) (Macworld) and One Hour With Apple's New HomePod (Refinery29)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:10 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)