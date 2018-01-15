Monday, January 15, 2018

Alibaba's AI Outguns Humans in Reading Test - Bloomberg

Also see Alibaba and Microsoft systems beat humans in Stanford reading test (Financial Times)

"Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. put its deep neural network model through its paces last week, asking the AI to provide exact answers to more than 100,000 questions comprising a quiz that’s considered one of the world’s most authoritative machine-reading gauges. The model developed by Alibaba’s Institute of Data Science of Technologies scored 82.44, edging past the 82.304 that rival humans achieved.

Alibaba said it’s the first time a machine has out-done a real person in such a contest. Microsoft achieved a similar feat, scoring 82.650 on the same test, but those results were finalized a day after Alibaba’s, the company said."
