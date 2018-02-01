"The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is planning a broad initiative to seek breakthroughs in the field of artificial intelligence, enlisting hundreds of researchers who will look deeply at the human mind for lessons on how to build smarter machines.MIT enlisting hundreds of scientists in effort to make computers think more like people - The Boston Globe
The university on Thursday will announce the launch of the MIT Intelligence Quest, a multimillion-dollar plan to coordinate the individual efforts of MIT’s many experts from all corners of the campus — with the aim of teaching computers to think more like the way people do.
MIT president Rafael Reif said more than 200 faculty working in fields including brain science, computer engineering, and robotics are planning to participate in the effort."
Thursday, February 01, 2018
See Institute launches the MIT Intelligence Quest (MIT News) for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:33 AM
