Larry Ellison will have to find some new customer competitors to taunt; also see Oracle Slips: Drexel Calls Amazon, Salesforce Story ‘Fake News’ (Barron's)
"Amazon.com Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc., two of Oracle Corp.’s biggest customers, are actively working to replace Oracle software running on crucial business systems with lower cost open-source database software, the Information reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.Amazon, Salesforce Shifting Business Away From Oracle: Report - Bloomberg
The technology news site said Amazon and Salesforce have already made significant progress toward weaning themselves off Oracle all together. They have ample motivation to do so: While Oracle’s database is widely considered the world’s most advanced, it’s also expensive compared with the competition, the Information reported. Oracle’s shares slid in New York Tuesday."