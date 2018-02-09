"Whatever happens to Bitcoin, we must not lose sight of a more fundamental — and more worrisome — development: A financial product with a purely arbitrary value has been successfully introduced in the world’s most sophisticated financial markets.What Bitcoin Reveals About Financial Markets - The New York Times
Bitcoin probably won’t bring financial markets crashing down. But it shows that regulators need to cut those markets down to size."
Friday, February 09, 2018
Final paragraphs from a timely bitcoin reality check
