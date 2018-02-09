Friday, February 09, 2018

What Bitcoin Reveals About Financial Markets - The New York Times

Final paragraphs from a timely bitcoin reality check

"Whatever happens to Bitcoin, we must not lose sight of a more fundamental — and more worrisome — development: A financial product with a purely arbitrary value has been successfully introduced in the world’s most sophisticated financial markets.

Bitcoin probably won’t bring financial markets crashing down. But it shows that regulators need to cut those markets down to size."
What Bitcoin Reveals About Financial Markets - The New York Times
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 