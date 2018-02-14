I hope this network is commercially available before my Verizon and Verizon Wireless contracts expire... For more details, see SpaceX satellite broadband plans ready to blast off (CNET)
"Along with its rocket launch services and its plan to colonize Mars, SpaceX is working on a less-publicized satellite constellation consisting of up to 12,000 satellites in orbit.SpaceX is about to launch its first prototype internet satellites and Tesla is getting a ground station | Electrek
SpaceX has been working on their own satellites for the past 3 years and now they are getting ready to launch the first two prototypes as a secondary payload on their upcoming launch of hisdeSAT’s Paz, an earth observation satellite, on February 17th.
Ultimately, this constellation aims to offer broadband internet services to end users."