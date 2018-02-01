"The concern, of course, is that Facebook’s business will suffer as a result. Virtually all of Facebook’s revenue comes from advertising, and the more time people spend on the site, the more ads they will see. (The counter to this: Fewer ads means higher demand, and it’s possible higher ad prices, which could offset fewer ads. We don’t know yet.)Mark Zuckerberg says spending less time on Facebook is a good thing — for now - Recode
In either instance, Zuckerberg says he’s not worried.
“Let me be clear: Helping people connect is more important than maximizing the time they spend on Facebook,” he said, later adding that more “meaningful interactions” are the key here. “We think that that’s going to be positive. We think it’ll help make the community stronger over the long term, and we think it’ll be good for the business over the long term.”"
Thursday, February 01, 2018
