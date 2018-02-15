"That's when Chrome takes a significant step in the direction that hundreds of millions of us already have gone by installing ad blockers. Chrome stops far short of those browser extensions, which typically ban all ads, but the move carries plenty of importance because Google's browser dominates the web on both personal computers and phones. Chrome is used to view about 56 percent of web pages, according to analytics firm StatCounter.Google Chrome browser starts blocking intrusive ads and changing the web - CNET
Chrome's ad-blocking move is designed to rid the web of sites stuffed to the gills with ads or degraded by obnoxious ads, said Ryan Schoen, Google's product manager for web platform work at Chrome. There are signs it's already had an effect: About 42 percent of sites that the company's warned have dialed back on ads to pass Google's standards, including the LA Times, Forbes and the Chicago Tribune."
Thursday, February 15, 2018
Google Chrome browser starts blocking intrusive ads and changing the web - CNET
On a related note, see Why Ad Companies Love Google’s Ad Blocker, But Hate Apple’s Privacy Features (How-To Geek)
