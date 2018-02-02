"G Suite may never be an Office killer. Just 15 companies listed in the S&P 500 currently have Google’s business tools, according to a review of public email server data by Reuters. Its $1.3 billion in G Suite sales ranked a distant No. 2 behind Office’s $13.8 billion, according to 2016 data from Gartner.Google's G Suite is no Microsoft killer, but still winning converts
But Mann and other analysts say that second place is not a bad spot. Smartphones and artificial intelligence have opened up new opportunities for Google to get on the radar of corporate IT departments even if it never tops Microsoft, they said. A robust G Suite is a cornerstone of Google’s efforts to diversify revenue, which overwhelmingly comes from online ad sales."
Friday, February 02, 2018
Google's G Suite is no Microsoft killer, but still winning converts (Reuters)
In other Google Cloud news, see Google's Diane Greene says people were 'grossly underestimating' the size of its cloud (CNBC)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:57 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)