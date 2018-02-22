AMZN is also up ~3x since it surpassed Walmart's market cap in 2015; on a related note, Amazon Is Taking Over the Stock Market, Too (WSJ) reports "The online retail giant has accounted for 27% of the S&P 500’s gains this year, followed by Microsoft and Netflix"
"Amazon, the perpetual retail boogeyman, is now worth more than two and half times its biggest brick-and-mortar counterpart, Walmart.Amazon is now worth more than 2.5 Walmarts - Recode
Thanks to slowing e-commerce growth this past holiday season, Walmart saw its biggest one-day drop in stock price in two years — it lost nearly $35 billion in market cap since Monday. Amazon, fresh from reporting its record $1.9B in profit last quarter earlier this month, has seen its stock and market value rise about 7 percent since then."