"It took a lot of six-pagers to transform Amazon from a deep-learning wannabe into a formidable power. The results of this transformation can be seen throughout the company—including in a recommendations system that now runs on a totally new machine-learning infrastructure. Amazon is smarter in suggesting what you should read next, what items you should add to your shopping list, and what movie you might want to watch tonight. And this year Thirumalai started a new job, heading Amazon search, where he intends to use deep learning in every aspect of the service.How Amazon Rebuilt Itself Around Artificial Intelligence | WIRED
“If you asked me seven or eight years ago how big a force Amazon was in AI, I would have said, ‘They aren’t,’” says Pedro Domingos, a top computer science professor at the University of Washington. “But they have really come on aggressively. Now they are becoming a force.”"
Thursday, February 01, 2018
How Amazon Rebuilt Itself Around Artificial Intelligence | WIRED
From an extensive Amazon + AI reality check by Steven Levy; tangentially, if you can't wait until Sunday to view Amazon's new Super Bowl ad, you can find it here
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:37 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)