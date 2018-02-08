"The company topped analysts’ average sales estimates in the fourth quarter and for the first time posted a real profit, a milestone in Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s turnaround effort. Monthly active users were little changed from the prior quarter at 330 million, a lower-than-projected total that the company attributed in part to stepped-up efforts to reduce spam, malicious activity and fake accounts.Twitter Posts Surprise Sales Gain; Monthly User Growth Stagnates - Bloomberg
The report adds to positive momentum in recent months for Twitter, which spent the second half of 2017 explaining how Russian-linked accounts -- including automated bots -- influenced content on its platform around the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Dorsey, who also runs Square Inc., has been working to broaden Twitter from a microblogging site into a destination for users to see "what’s happening now” by striking live-streaming partnerships with news outlets and sports leagues."
And this is before the 2018 election cycle disinformation campaigns fully kick in...
