"The head of U.S. Cyber Command warned lawmakers that penalties and other measures have not “changed the calculus or the behavior” of Russia as it seeks to interfere with this year’s midterm elections.Cyber chief says Trump has given him no new authority to strike at Russian interference threat - The Washington Post
“We’re taking steps, but we’re probably not doing enough,” Adm. Michael S. Rogers, who also directs the National Security Agency, said in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Russian President Vladimir Putin, he added, “has clearly come to the conclusion that ‘there’s little price to pay here and therefore I can continue this activity.’ ”
“If we don’t change the dynamic here, this is going to continue,” Rogers said."
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Cyber chief says Trump has given him no new authority to strike at Russian interference threat - The Washington Post
Tangentially, see How Trump’s 2020 campaign manager is connected to the Russia scandal (The Washington Post)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 5:40 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)