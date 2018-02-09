"Today, screenshots depicting a new “downvote” button on Facebook began circulating on Twitter, leading some to speculate that the social network is actively testing a ranking mechanism similar to Reddit’s community-controlled comment system. The company has officially confirmed the test to The Verge, but a Facebook spokesperson says it’s only intended to be a method for flagging questionable comments on public posts.Facebook is testing a downvote button, but only for comment moderation - The Verge
Tapping the downvote button hides the comment for the user who taps it, then asks them to say whether the comment was “offensive,” “misleading,” or “off topic.” Downvote view counts not being visible to users. “We are not testing a dislike button,” a Facebook spokesperson writes. “We are exploring a feature for people to give us feedback about comments on public page posts. This is running for a small set of people in the US only.”"
Friday, February 09, 2018
Facebook is testing a downvote button, but only for comment moderation - The Verge
Like...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:06 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)