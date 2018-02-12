Monday, February 12, 2018

Unilever threatens to pull ads from Facebook and Google - BBC News

Tbd if Unilever will apply the same criteria to its television and magazine advertising; also see Do Big Advertisers Even Matter to the Platforms? (NewCo Shift)
"Unilever has pledged to:
  • Not invest in platforms that do not protect children or create division in society
  • Only invest in platforms that make a positive contribution to society
  • Tackle gender stereotypes in advertising
  • Only partner with companies creating a responsible digital infrastructure
According to research firm Pivotal, Facebook and Google accounted for 73% of all digital advertising in the US in 2017."
