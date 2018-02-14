"“Apple News as a product is living in the past,” McCue said in the interview with Recode Editor in Chief Dan Frommer. There’s “no social” sharing capability, “no curation happening — it’s algorithmic,” and it’s “another format that publishers have to adopt.”‘Apple News as a product is living in the past,’ according to Flipboard’s CEO - Recode
“We’re not trying to create a closed ecosystem ... and that’s a big deal for publishers,” he added.
In the fall, Ad Age reported that Apple was running a test that would allow some publishers to sell ads in Apple News — giving them a shot at making money from their own content that’s shown inside the smartphone giant’s app."
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
For an update on Flipboard's future, see To Our Readers: How we will continue to inform and inspire you in 2018 (Inside Flipboard)
