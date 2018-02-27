"California has given 50 companies a license to test self-driving vehicles in the state. The new rules also require companies to be able to operate the vehicle remotely — a bit like a flying military drone — and communicate with law enforcement and other drivers when something goes wrong.California Scraps Safety Driver Rules for Self-Driving Cars - The New York Times
The changes signal a step toward the wider deployment of autonomous vehicles. One of the main economic benefits praised by proponents of driverless vehicles is that they will not be limited by human boundaries and can do things like operate 24 hours in a row without a drop-off in alertness or attentiveness. Taking the human out of the front seat is an important psychological and logistical step before truly driverless cars can hit the road."
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
California Scraps Safety Driver Rules for Self-Driving Cars - The New York Times
Remotely possible
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:34 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)