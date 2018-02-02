"During the final few months of last year, neither disappointed.Amazon and Apple Gush Over Holiday Sales - The New York Times
Both companies singled out the booming sales of their devices in the quarterly financial results that they reported on Thursday. Apple boasted of its highest revenue ever for a new lineup of iPhones, which included the high-priced iPhone X. Amazon raved about the demand for gadgets like the Echo, which runs its intelligent voice assistant, Alexa.
“Our 2017 projections for Alexa were very optimistic, and we far exceeded them,” Jeff Bezos, the chief executive of Amazon, said. "We don’t see positive surprises of this magnitude very often — expect us to double down.”"
In other earnings news, Alphabet’s Earnings Disappoint. Blame It on the iPhone. (NYT)
