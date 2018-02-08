"On Tuesday, Elon Musk had a Tesla Roadster launched toward an orbit around the sun. A day later, he and his car company came back to earth.Tesla Model 3, Elon Musk’s Grail, Remains a Costly Pursuit - The New York Times
The electric-car maker said Wednesday that it lost more than three-quarters of a billion dollars in the fourth quarter as it scrambled to root out glitches from its manufacturing operations and ramp up production of its highly anticipated Model 3 sedan.
In a conference call with analysts, Mr. Musk, the chief executive, acknowledged that Tesla still faced challenges in putting the Model 3 into mass production. “We were in a deeper level of hell than we expected, still a few levels deeper than we would like to be,” he said."
Thursday, February 08, 2018
Tesla Model 3, Elon Musk’s Grail, Remains a Costly Pursuit - The New York Times
A week of ups and downs for Tesla; accentuating the positive, see Tesla posts narrower than expected loss, says it's on track to meet Model 3 production goals (CNBC)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:02 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)