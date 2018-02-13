"CEO Mark Hurd was previously forced to defend Oracle's relatively paltry $1.7bn investment in bit barns compared to $31bn outlay from AWS, Microsoft and Google in 2016.This Valentine's day Oracle's given you 12 big red data centres • The Register
"If I have two-times faster computers, I don't need as many data centers. If I can speed up the database, maybe I need one fourth as many data centers. I can go on and on about how tech drives this," claimed Hurd.
Today's Oracle announcement also teases "new services in security, blockchain, and artificial Intelligence." Oracle announced security and AI services at its OpenWorld shindig in October 2017, and has included blockchain in some products for the banking sector for a couple of years."
Tuesday, February 13, 2018
And if nobody uses the data centers, they require less energy...
