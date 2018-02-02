"The deepening selloff in cryptocurrencies has just claimed another victim: Bitcoin’s kimchi premium.Bitcoin's Brutal Week Is Even Worse in South Korea - Bloomberg
Prices for the virtual currency in South Korea have tumbled back in line with those on overseas exchanges for the first time in seven weeks, erasing a gap that had swelled to 51 percent in early January. The premium had been so persistent -- and so unique among major markets -- that traders named it after Korea’s staple side dish.
While its disappearance is partly explained by selling pressure from arbitragers, it also shows how dramatically investor sentiment has deteriorated in what used to be ground zero for the global crypto-mania."
Friday, February 02, 2018
Google says "1 Bitcoin equals 7911.59 US Dollar" as I type this; also see Over $100 billion wiped off global cryptocurrency market in 24 hours (CNBC)
