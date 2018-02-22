Reducing bot rot; in other Twitter news, see Twitter is going out of its way to verify accounts of some of the most prominent students who survived the Parkland shooting (Recode)
"The social-media service Twitter is believed to have suspended thousands of accounts for being automated bots or for other policy violations, drawing outcry from fringe conservative media figures who lost followers in the move.Twitter suspends thousands of suspected bots, and the pro-Trump crowd is furious - The Washington Post
Many of these figures, such as pro-Trump host Bill Mitchell and white nationalist Richard Spencer, took to the service to complain about losing a small portion of their followers in the move. Other conservative accounts were suspended pending verification that they are run by people."