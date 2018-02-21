"Russian bots on Twitter tried to create animosity among critics and advocates of the Second Amendment. High school students who survived the shooting have been mocked online for standing up to politicians and calling for gun control. And now conspiracy theories are circulating on Facebook and Twitter to try and tear down those same students, calling them “crisis actors” and suggesting they’re puppets for liberal politicians.Social media’s ugly side comes out after the mass shooting in Florida - Recode
What we’ve learned from Parkland is that, even in the wake of tragedy, divisive and troubling content still thrives on social media platforms. No one is safe from mockery and ridicule, including children and teenagers. And it’s not entirely clear what anyone can do about it."
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Social media’s ugly side comes out after the mass shooting in Florida - Recode
It's not just social media; also see Right-Wing Media Uses Parkland Shooting as Conspiracy Fodder (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:31 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)