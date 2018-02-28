Also see Google Clips review: a smart camera that doesn't make the grade (The Verge) and Google’s first camera isn’t an evil all-seeing eye. Yet. (The Washington Post)
"The companies making these devices are aware of the privacy dangers. Many are moving into the field gingerly, slathering their products with safeguards that they say reduce the creepiness.The Sublime and Scary Future of Cameras With A.I. Brains - The New York Times
Take Google’s Clips, which I’ve used for the past week and half. It’s one of the most unusual devices I’ve ever encountered. The camera is about the size of a tin of mints, and it has no screen. On its front, there’s a lens and a button. The button takes a picture, but it’s there only if you really need it.
Instead, most of the time, you just rely on the camera’s intuition, which has been trained to recognize facial expressions, lighting, framing and other hallmarks of nice photos. It also recognizes familiar faces — the people you’re with more often are those it deems most interesting to photograph."