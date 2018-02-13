"The special counsel investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian organizations on Friday with illegally using social media platforms to sow political discord, including actions that supported the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump and disparaged his opponent, Hillary Clinton.13 Named in Russia Indictment by Special Counsel in First Charges on 2016 Election Interference - The New York Times
The indictment represents the first charges by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, for meddling in the 2016 presidential election — the fundamental crime that he was assigned to investigate."
Friday, February 16, 2018
Check the full article for some wimpy wiggle words from Rod Rosenstein that appear to be optimized for the next wave of Trump tweets in this context...
