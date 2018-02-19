Check the full article for a case study in the law of holes; also see [Former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper Calls Facebook Official's Post That Trump Touted 'False' (Bloomberg)
"Rob Goldman, vice president for ads at Facebook, posted an eight-part thread on Twitter late Friday about his company’s role in Russian disinformation — and quickly caused a firestorm.Fact-Checking a Facebook Executive’s Comments on Russian Interference - The New York Times
In his messages, Mr. Goldman discussed the indictment of 13 Russians and three companies accused of carrying out a scheme to subvert the 2016 election. Facebook was frequently mentioned in the indictment as the main tech tool that the Russians had used to tilt the election in favor of Donald J. Trump.
Mr. Goldman defended Facebook in his tweets, saying that the Russian-bought ads on the social network were not primarily aimed at swaying the vote result. His posts went viral on Saturday when President Trump cited them as proof that Russia’s disinformation campaign was about something other than giving him an election victory."