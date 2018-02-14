Another short story in the WSJ... Tangentially, see The World's Biggest Container Shipping Line Is Now Worried About Amazon and Alibaba (Bloomberg)
"Unlike Amazon’s secretive plans to shake up the prescription drug industry, or its initiative to develop technology tools to rein in health costs for its own employees, Amazon has not hidden this effort. In an earnings call in October, an executive mentioned hospitals first on a laundry list of institutions Amazon was targeting with its Amazon Business offering, along with schools, labs and government agencies.Amazon’s entry into health care starts with gloves, dental bonding agents and syringes - The Washington Post
On Tuesday, the stocks for companies that distribute medical supplies tumbled after the Wall Street Journal reported Amazon has been holding meetings with hospital executives to learn more about the needs of the industry."