"Oath would love to be there to catch any ad dollars that might leave Facebook and Google, though it doesn’t appear to have happened yet. (Facebook reported record revenues in Q4.) Armstrong thinks that Facebook in particular is making the right kind of long-term moves with its recent News Feed change intended to prioritize posts from users’ friends and family over posts from publishers.Tim Armstrong says Oath is the answer to Unilever’s Facebook and Google problem - Recode
“There are a bunch of business models that got built on what I would say is a mile-wide, inch-deep-type business models,” Armstrong said. “Consumers are not interested in mile-wide, inch-deep relationships.”
Oath and its stable of brands, he says, offers a deeper connection."
Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A "deeper connection" based in part on (Oath parent company) Verizon customer profiles; on a related note (from 2017), see Verizon Oath Strategy: Mobile Usage Data is Our Oil and Oath Will be Our Oil Rig (Telecompetitor)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:23 AM
