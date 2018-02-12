"Here’s a list — building on and including Chris’ last roundup — of crypto readings and resources. It’s organized from building blocks and basics; foundations (& history); and key concepts and beginners’ guides — followed by specific topics such as governance; development, privacy, and security; scaling; consensus; cryptoeconomics and investing; fundraising and token distribution; decentralized exchanges; stablecoins; and cryptoeconomic primitives (crytocollectibles, curation markets, games & culture). We also included a section with other resources, such as newsletters and courses, at the end.Crypto Canon – Andreessen Horowitz
We’ll soon be updating this regularly at crypto.a16z.com, for now we’ll keep it updated here. You can also find most of a16z’s writings, posts, and videos on the topic at a16z.com/crypto."
Monday, February 12, 2018
Crypto Canon – Andreessen Horowitz
A useful collection of crypto* resources
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:31 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)