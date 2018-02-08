"After Mr. Page repeatedly spurned meetings to discuss combining Uber’s ride-hailing service with Google’s work on self-driving vehicles in some sort of partnership, Mr. Kalanick said, his company started to develop its own autonomous car technology.Why Google’s Bosses Became ‘Unpumped’ About Uber - The New York Times
Uber hired a team of robotics experts from Carnegie Mellon University, deepening the division between the two companies.
“Generally, Google was super not happy, unpumped about us doing this,” said Mr. Kalanick, who stepped down as Uber’s chief executive in June. He recalled that Mr. Page had been “angsty” and asked him: “Why are you doing my thing?”"
