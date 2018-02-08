Thursday, February 08, 2018

Why Google’s Bosses Became ‘Unpumped’ About Uber - The New York Times

"After Mr. Page repeatedly spurned meetings to discuss combining Uber’s ride-hailing service with Google’s work on self-driving vehicles in some sort of partnership, Mr. Kalanick said, his company started to develop its own autonomous car technology.

Uber hired a team of robotics experts from Carnegie Mellon University, deepening the division between the two companies.

“Generally, Google was super not happy, unpumped about us doing this,” said Mr. Kalanick, who stepped down as Uber’s chief executive in June. He recalled that Mr. Page had been “angsty” and asked him: “Why are you doing my thing?”"
